Man reportedly robbed by 2 armed thieves at LaGrange apartment complex

In the early hours of July 29 at around 2:12 a.m., LaGrange police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Orchard Trace Apartments. Upon arrival, they spoke with a victim named Kim, who recounted the harrowing experience.

Kim reported that as he was exiting his vehicle in the apartment parking lot, he was confronted by two Black males, one armed with a pistol and the other with a rifle. The assailants demanded his money, prompting Kim to surrender his wallet. The thieves then ran from the scene of the crime.

The LaGrange Police Department is actively investigating the incident and urges anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be directed to the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603. Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000, where callers may be eligible for a cash reward.