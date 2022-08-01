Man released from Duluth hospital reported missing, officials say

article

Duluth police officials say they need help finding a man who was deemed missing after leaving the hospital.

Uerni Humberto Moreno, 29, was reported missing after officials say he was last seen on Friday before 5 p.m. while leaving Northside Hospital Duluth.

Moreno is described as a 5-foot-6-inch tall man weighing about 165 lbs. He has been diagnosed with mental health conditions and is said to require medication.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark blue pants, no shoes, and tattoos on both of his arms.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Moreno, you are asked to contact the Duluth Police Department at (770) 476-4151.