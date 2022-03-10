Police: Man punched out windows of Atlanta woman's apartment during argument

article

Police have arrested a man accused of punching out the windows of a woman's apartment in northwest Atlanta.

Officials say on Wednesday around 9:30 a.m., officers were called reports of a dispute at an apartment on the 2500 block of Etheridge Drive.

When they arrived at the scene, officers met with a woman who told them a man she knew verbally threatened her before punching out her apartment's windows.

While investigating, officers found 25-year-old Daniel Ward, who they say had apparent lacerations on his arms from smashing the windows.

According to investigators, Ward confronted the victim at her home during a dispute and started damaging her apartment.

Ward was transported to Grady Detention and charged with damage to property and terroristic threat or acts.

The investigation continues.

