Man pulled from Lake Lanier near Van Pugh Park dies

A Lawrenceville man died after being pulled from Lake Lanier on Monday evening.

Brayan Tarasona, 22, was swimming with two others near Van Pugh Park off Gaines Ferry Road around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Witnesses tell authoriti4es, Tarasona was in deep water, but was working his way back to shore when he went under.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says they were able to locate Tarasona using a remote operate vehicles.

He was pulled from the water and rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

He later died.

An autopsy will be performed on Tarasona’s body.