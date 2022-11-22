Man on Clayton County's top ten most wanted list for deadly home invasion arrested

article

A man wanted in connection to a deadly home invasion in Clayton County in September was arrested in DeKalb County.

Luciano Jenkins was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm, armed robbery, and malice murder.

Investigators say Jenkins along with Finese Monroe shot 35-year-old Christopher Tharpe several times, killing him. The pair then entered his apartment and held Tharpe’s girlfriend at gunpoint, investigators say.

Monroe was later booked into the Clayton County Jail.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office put Jenkins in the No. 2 slot on its top ten most wanted list.

Tuesday, deputies, who were assisted by the DeKalb County Police Department, tracked Jenkins down and arrested him.

Deputies say they found him at a home along Shadow Lake Drive in DeKalb County. When deputies say they knocked and announced themselves, he ran out the back door and into deputies waiting in the backyard.

He was booked into the Clayton County Jail.