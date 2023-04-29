Man on Clayton County's most wanted list arrested while picking up kids

article

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of Javier Heath, who had been on Sheriff Levon Allen's top ten list of wanted fugitives. Heath had five felony and four misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest in Clayton County. Among the most serious of his charges is Aggravated Assault, which stems from a shooting incident involving a man named Sammy Whatley. Heath also faces charges of threatening the life of his ex-girlfriend's dog and stealing the animal from her.

After receiving an anonymous tip that Heath would be picking up his children from a bus stop in Fairburn, Sheriff Allen's elite fugitive squad worked in collaboration with Palmetto Police Department to apprehend him. As Heath exited his vehicle, law enforcement units quickly surrounded him and took him into custody before he could flee.

Heath is now being held at Clayton County Jail, where he will face the charges against him. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with further information is urged to come forward.