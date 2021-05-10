Man kills woman in Cobb parking lot before turning gun on self, police say

The Cobb County Police Department said it is investigating the deaths of a man and woman in the parking lot of a Cobb County event hall.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates a man fatally shot a woman on Monday morning in Austell before turning the gun on himself.

The investigation is at the Riverside Epicenter at 135 Riverside Parkway.

Police said additional updates are forthcoming.

