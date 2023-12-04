Man making unlawful entry at Sandy Springs home shot by homeowner, police say

A man is dead after he allegedly entered a residence on Spalding Drive without permission and threatened the homeowner on Dec. 3.

According to Sandy Springs Police Department, the incident happened around 2:21 a.m. Another resident of the home called 911 and SSPD officers were dispatched to the home.

However, before they could arrive, the homeowner shot the person who reportedly made an unlawful entry. SSPD is calling it self-defense and say it was an isolated incident.

Neither the deceased or the homeowner have been identified.