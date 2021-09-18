Man killed, woman shot near NW Atlanta nightclub
article
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are working to find a suspect involved in a deadly shooting outside a nightclub on Friday evening.
Investigators say a man and woman were shot near a club on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. The man died from his injuries, police said.
Right now, police believe a fight between the victims and the suspected shooter led to gunshots.
This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.