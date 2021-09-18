Man killed, woman shot near NW Atlanta nightclub

article

Atlanta police are working to find a suspect involved in a deadly shooting outside a nightclub on Friday evening.

Investigators say a man and woman were shot near a club on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. The man died from his injuries, police said.

Right now, police believe a fight between the victims and the suspected shooter led to gunshots.

