Man killed when he lost control of pickup truck on I-85, Atlanta police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
ATLANTA - Police said a man died in a crash on Friday night on Interstate 85 southbound in Atlanta. 

Police said the unidentified man was moving at a high rate of speed at around 11:30 p.m. and lost control of his pickup truck. 

The crash happened near the Peachtree Road and Ga. Highway 400 exit. 

Police have not identified the man. 

Multiple lanes on I-85 were closed while police investigated and cleared the crash overnight. 

The pickup truck was the only car involved in the crash, police said. 