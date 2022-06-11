Man killed when he lost control of pickup truck on I-85, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Police said a man died in a crash on Friday night on Interstate 85 southbound in Atlanta.
Police said the unidentified man was moving at a high rate of speed at around 11:30 p.m. and lost control of his pickup truck.
The crash happened near the Peachtree Road and Ga. Highway 400 exit.
Police have not identified the man.
Multiple lanes on I-85 were closed while police investigated and cleared the crash overnight.
The pickup truck was the only car involved in the crash, police said.