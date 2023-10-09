Man struck, killed by train at SE Atlanta MARTA station

article

MARTA police say a man has died after he was hit by a train late Sunday night.

The deadly collision happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday near the King Memorial Station on Decatur Street in southeast Atlanta.

Investigators have not said why the man was on the tracks and are working to determine his identity.

The crash left train service disrupted at the station overnight as crews worked on the scene.

The details about the deadly collision remain under investigation. If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the MARTA Police Department.