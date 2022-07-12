Police: 51-year-old man killed in DeKalb County drive-by shooting

article

Officers in DeKalb County are searching for the driver of a deadly drive-by shooting Monday night.

DeKalb County police tell FOX 5 the shooting happened before 10:20 p.m. on the 6300 block of Creekford Lane.

At the scene, authorities found a 51-year-old man shot dead in front of a nearby home.

Witnesses told police that they saw someone in a vehicle fire multiple shots at the man while driving by.

Detectives were on the scene early Tuesday morning speaking with witnesses and gathering information.

Investigators have not released the identities of the victim or any possible suspects.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the DeKalb County Police Department.