Man shot to death inside Cobb County home; police investigating

Cobb County police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man killed inside his own home overnight.

The investigation is now unfolding at a home on the 4100 block of Valley Wood Drive in Marietta.

Police tell FOX 5 they responded to the home around 2:30 a.m. after getting a call about a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 40s who had been shot to death.

Investigators say a woman who also lived at the home told them that someone had broken in and fired the deadly shots. They're now working to determine if this was a home invasion.

At this time, detectives have not released the victim's name or identified any potential suspects in the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Cobb County Police Department.