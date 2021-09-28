Man found gunned down inside car at DeKalb County apartments

An overnight shooting at a Dekalb County apartment complex leaves one person dead.

Police found the victim in a white sedan at the intersection of Arthurs Court and Bodwin Place inside the Hidden Woods Apartments. Detectives say the deadly shooting took place inside the car.

Because it's so early in the investigation detectives couldn't give us a motive for the crime or suspect description. Nor did they release any information about the victim, including a possible age or if he lived either in the complex or the area.

A caller did tell FOX 5 that just before midnight he heard three or four shots fired. He went on to say that he looked out his window and saw three or four young boys jump out of the car and run to a nearby cemetery located off of Glenwood Road. Police on the scene were unable to verify that information.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the DeKalb County Police Department.

