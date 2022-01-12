Police: Man killed in targeted shooting at Atlanta apartment complex

article

Atlanta police are searching for a gunman after the deadly shooting of a man at a Vine City apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

Officials say the shooting happened just after midnight at an apartment building on Griffin Street.

According to investigators, the victim in the shooting appears to have been targeted and that this was an isolated incident.

They say multiple rounds were fired in the shooting.

Officers are now working to speak with possible witnesses and recover all ballistic evidence.

Investigators haven't said what led up to the shooting or released any details on a suspect.

The victim has not been identified.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

