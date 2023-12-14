Man killed by hit-and-run driver on Dec. 10 in south Atlanta, police looking for driver

article

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department's Accident Investigations Unit are seeking assistance from the public in relation to a fatal hit-and-run incident that took place on Dec. 10 in the 1400 block of Arthur Langford Place SW in south Atlanta. The incident resulted in the death of an unidentified male.

At around 3:01 a.m., officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run at the mentioned location. Upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive male lying in the roadway. The individual was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle responsible for the hit-and-run had already fled the scene before officers arrived. Described as a silver four-door sedan with a black rooftop, the suspect vehicle was last observed in the vicinity of Lincoln Street SW.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to this incident to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously through various channels, including the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Informants are not required to disclose their identity to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.



