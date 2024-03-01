Man critically injured in shooting at DeKalb County townhouse

article

A man is fighting for his life after a shooting at a DeKalb County townhouse early Friday morning, police say.

Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at a home on the 400 block of Prince of Wales.

Officers arriving at the Stone Mountain townhouse found a man shot multiple times.

Medics rushed the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are now looking for the gunman and working to figure out what led to the shooting.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the DeKalb County Police Department.