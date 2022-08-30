Man injured in shooting at DeKalb apartments dies

A man who was shot at an apartment complex in DeKalb County later died from his injuries, according to police.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. at the Hidden Hills Apartments, located in the 3000 block of Belvedere Circle in Decatur.

According to DeKalb County Police Department, the man was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police have not yet identified the man.

No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.