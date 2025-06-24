Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Hart County, Elbert County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Lamar County, North Fulton County, Dade County, Walker County, Morgan County, Barrow County, Pike County, Jasper County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Douglas County, Upson County, Paulding County, Gwinnett County, Gordon County, Heard County, Gilmer County, Greene County, Newton County, Clarke County, Pickens County, Whitfield County, Madison County, Jackson County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Dawson County, Polk County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Banks County, Butts County, Cherokee County, Henry County, South Fulton County, Catoosa County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Putnam County, Cobb County, Walton County, Carroll County, Spalding County, Haralson County, Bartow County, Hall County, Coweta County, Meriwether County, Floyd County, Troup County, Forsyth County

East Lake attempted armed carjacking suspects remain on the run

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 24, 2025 11:54pm EDT
East Lake
FOX 5 Atlanta
The Atlanta Police Department released this image showing two men investigators would like to speak with regarding an armed carjacking along Greenhaven Drive SE in the East Lake neighborhood on June 21, 2025. article

The Atlanta Police Department released this image showing two men investigators would like to speak with regarding an armed carjacking along Greenhaven Drive SE in the East Lake neighborhood on June 21, 2025. (Atlanta Police Department)

The Brief

    • Two suspects attempted an armed carjacking in southeast Atlanta on June 21, demanding keys from the victim at gunpoint.
    • The victim refused to surrender his keys, attempted to disarm the suspects, and fled on foot; the suspects briefly chased him before leaving the area.
    • Police are seeking information from the public, with anonymous tips eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

ATLANTA - Police are searching for two suspects involved in an attempted armed carjacking that took place Saturday afternoon in southeast Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call around 4 p.m. on June 21 along Greenhaven Drive SE, where a man reported he had been approached by two unidentified males as he exited his vehicle. According to police, the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded the keys to the victim’s car.

The man told officers he refused to give up his keys and tried to wrestle the gun away, but was unsuccessful. He then fled on foot, with the suspects briefly chasing him before leaving the area on foot.

What we don't know:

The suspects are possibly in their late teens.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting the code "CSGA." Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 and are not required to provide their names or any identifying information.

The Source: The Atlanta Police Department and Crime Stoppers provided the details for this article.

East LakeNewsCrime and Public Safety