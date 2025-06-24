East Lake attempted armed carjacking suspects remain on the run

article

The Brief Two suspects attempted an armed carjacking in southeast Atlanta on June 21, demanding keys from the victim at gunpoint. The victim refused to surrender his keys, attempted to disarm the suspects, and fled on foot; the suspects briefly chased him before leaving the area. Police are seeking information from the public, with anonymous tips eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.



Police are searching for two suspects involved in an attempted armed carjacking that took place Saturday afternoon in southeast Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call around 4 p.m. on June 21 along Greenhaven Drive SE, where a man reported he had been approached by two unidentified males as he exited his vehicle. According to police, the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded the keys to the victim’s car.

The man told officers he refused to give up his keys and tried to wrestle the gun away, but was unsuccessful. He then fled on foot, with the suspects briefly chasing him before leaving the area on foot.

What we don't know:

The suspects are possibly in their late teens.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting the code "CSGA." Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 and are not required to provide their names or any identifying information.