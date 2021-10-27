Man injured in Southwest Atlanta apartment parking lot shooting

article

Police are investigating a late-night shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Officials say on Tuesday around 11 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Dolphin Drive SW after reports of a person shot.

At the scene, officers found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound. While the victim did not cooperate with investigators, a witness said the man was in a vehicle in the parking lot when another vehicle drove up and fired shots.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS