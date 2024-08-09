Man indicted for Kennesaw State University senior’s murder on campus

article

New details are emerging in the death of a Kennesaw State University senior killed on campus in May.

Alasia Franklin, 21, was gunned down on the afternoon of May 18 at the Austin Residence Complex on campus.

Samuel Harris, 21, of Cairo, was arrested that same day about 10 miles south along Bentley Road. He was formally indicted on murder felony, aggravated assault with the intent to murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

According to the criminal indictment, Harris used a black Glock 9mm handgun to kill Franklin just before 4 p.m. on May 18, killing her. Investigators say Harris then fled the campus.

Alasia Franklin (Credit: Kennesaw State University Student Government Association)

KSU issued a campus-wide alert shortly after reporting an armed person on the campus.

A motive has not been revealed in the case.

The case is now being referred to the Cobb County Superior Court.

Franklin remains in Cobb County Jail.