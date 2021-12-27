Man in custody after four-hour standoff in SW Atlanta

article

A four-hour SWAT standoff sparked by a domestic dispute ended peacefully on Monday.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene along McDaniel Street. Atlanta police said a man held his mother hostage after some sort of domestic dispute.

MAN ARRESTED FOR KILLING RETIREMENT COMMUNITY GUARD IN SPALDING COUNTY HIT-AND-RUN

Atlanta police investigating after a four-hour standoff on McDaniel Street on Dec. 27, 2021. (FOX 5)

FOX 5 was there as officers led the man out of the building in handcuffs.

Police have not released the name of the man or the woman.

No word of charges.

There were no reports of injuries.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____