Man in custody after four-hour standoff in SW Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
SW Atlanta
Atlanta police investigating after a four-hour standoff on McDaniel Street on Dec. 27, 2021. article

Atlanta police investigating after a four-hour standoff on McDaniel Street on Dec. 27, 2021. (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - A four-hour SWAT standoff sparked by a domestic dispute ended peacefully on Monday.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene along McDaniel Street. Atlanta police said a man held his mother hostage after some sort of domestic dispute.

Atlanta police investigating after a four-hour standoff on McDaniel Street on Dec. 27, 2021.

Atlanta police investigating after a four-hour standoff on McDaniel Street on Dec. 27, 2021. (FOX 5)

FOX 5 was there as officers led the man out of the building in handcuffs.

Police have not released the name of the man or the woman.

No word of charges.

There were no reports of injuries.

