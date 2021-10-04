Man in critical condition after shooting in downtown Atlanta, police say

article

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot in downtown Atlanta Sunday evening.

According to investigators, officers went to 98 Forsyth Street in response to a call about a shooting. A man suffering from a gunshot wound was found at the scene.

EMS later arrived and took the victim to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police are searching for suspects.

POLICE SAY 3,000 WARRANTS NEVER SUBMITTED TO STATE DATABASE

No word on the victim's identity. Details surrounding what led up to the shooting were not immediately known.

An investigation continues.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS