Man in critical condition after being shot on MLK Drive, police say
ATLANTA - Police said homicide investigators are working to learn the circumstances surrounding a shooting early Saturday morning in Atlanta.
Police said officers found a man unconscious at around 4:30 a.m. at 3601 Martin Luther King Jr Drive.
Police said the person was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
Police have not provided an update on the person's condition, but said homicide detectives are investigating.
