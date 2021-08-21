Expand / Collapse search

Man in critical condition after being shot on MLK Drive, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Police said homicide investigators are working to learn the circumstances surrounding a shooting early Saturday morning in Atlanta. 

Police said officers found a man unconscious at around 4:30 a.m. at 3601 Martin Luther King Jr Drive. 

Police said the person was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. 

Police have not provided an update on the person's condition, but said homicide detectives are investigating. 

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.