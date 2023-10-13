Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times on Marietta Street

Atlanta police officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 900 block of Marietta Street at approximately 7:59 p.m. Oct. 12.

Upon their arrival at the scene, officers received additional information that a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds had been transported to Grady Hospital via a private vehicle. Officers made their way to the hospital where they discovered a man in critical condition.

To unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident, investigators from the Aggravated Assault Unit were dispatched to the scene.

The investigation is still very much ongoing. At this time, the motive behind the shooting is unknown and no arrests have been made.