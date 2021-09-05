Man in critical condition after apparent pedestrian accident, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a pedestrian accident that left a man hospitalized in critical condition.
Police went to the intersection of Peachtree Road and Pharr Road minutes before 3 a.m. on Sunday.
Officials said officers found a man apparently injured by a vehicle and rushed him to a hospital.
Accident investigators were on-scene working to learn what happened, and the investigation is ongoing.
Police have not identified a suspect.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.
Advertisement