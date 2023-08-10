Man in Baby Yoda shorts accused of smashing his way into Buckhead Target store

It can be easy to get lost in a Target store. There are just so many fun and interesting items. However, two Atlanta police officers seem to be pretty good at finding their man in the store, but then again, it was several hours after it closed.

The officers were tasked with checking out the Buckhead Target, located at 3535 Peachtree Road NE, just before 1 a.m. earlier this month after getting a call about a burglary. The video from the officer’s body-worn cameras was posted to the Atlanta Police Department’s Facebook page.

The officers arrived at the scene to find someone had forced entry into the store by smashing out a front window.

The officers put on their gloves, navigated their way over the broken shards of glass, and then proceeded to go aisle by aisle, clearing the store.

The officers eventually made their way upstairs and heard a sound coming from the electronic department. There, they found a man dressed in a white shirt and Baby Yoda swim shorts.

Police say several electronics, including two cellphones, were recovered.

Police took 39-year-old Donell Houston into custody. He was charged with burglary, criminal damage to property, and theft by taking. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

No word on where Houston got his Baby Yoda swim shorts, but they are one of the fun and interesting items sold at Target. They usually retail for about $30.