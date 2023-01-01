Man hospitalized when he was hit by celebratory gunfire, Atlanta police say

Police believe a man was injured when a stray bullet from New Year's Day celebratory gunfire grazed him, sending him to the hospital.

Police said the man is in stable condition, but said he might be been hit by rounds fired away from where he was hit.

Officers were in the area of Peachtree Street and Wall Street in Atlanta at around 12:20 p.m. when there were alerted that a man appeared to have been grazed by a bullet.

Police didn't identify any suspects and said they're continuing to investigate.