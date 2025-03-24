Man hospitalized after shooting in Little Five Points
ATLANTA - A man has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Atlanta's popular Little Five Points neighborhood overnight.
Authorities say the shooting happened before midnight on Euclid Avenue.
What we know:
Officers tell FOX 5 that they arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot at least once.
Medics transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. Officials believe that he will survive his injuries.
What we don't know:
Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting.
Police have not said if they have identified a possible suspect in the case.
What you can do:
If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.
The Source: Information for this story was taken from a statement by the Atlanta Police Department.