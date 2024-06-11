Police: Man walks into hospital after shooting in Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that reportedly happened on University Avenue.

Officials tell FOX 5 that a 30-year-old man walked into Emory Hospital in Decatur saying that he was shot at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

The man told authorities that the shooting happened at an apartment complex on the 600 block of University Avenue.

Investigators have not released the victim's name or any details about the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.