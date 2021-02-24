Man gunned down in parking lot of Family Dollar store in DeKalb County

article

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a DeKalb County Family Dollar store on Wednesday evening.

It happened at the store located along Stone Mountain Lithonia Road near Rockbridge Road. DeKalb County police said officers arrived to find the body of a man in the parking lot.

Investigators are calling it a homicide, but have not released details.

It was not immediately clear if police were searching for a suspect.

The name of the victim has not been released.

