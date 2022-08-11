Man gunned down at his own birthday party, police say

article

A man is killed while celebrating his birthday.

Police said the victim and some friends gathered at an Airbnb on Lakewood Avenue Wednesday night. Around 11:45 a dispute broke out, leading to gunfire. The victim was shot once. Paramedics rushed him to Grady, where doctors could not save his life.

Investigators say the altercation began inside the home and spilled outside. They're now trying to figure out exactly what led up to the shooting. A "person of interest" has been detained and was questioned at police headquarters. So far, no formal arrests have been made.

Detectives tell us the victim was in his 20s. His name hasn't been released. Police wouldn't say where on his body he was shot. A number of loved ones showed up at the scene, obviously heartbroken over what happened.