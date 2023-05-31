Man grazed by bullet in SE Atlanta

article

A man was grazed by a bullet during a shooting overnight in southeast Atlanta.

The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. along Lakewood Trail SE.

According to Atlanta Police, one person was shooting at a house and a male was grazed by a bullet.

Authorities have not specified the age of the victim or said if they have the shooter in custody.

This is a developing story.