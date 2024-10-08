Man grazed by bullet at Atlanta Greyhound bus station, police say

article

Police are investigating a shooting at the Greyhound bus station overnight in Atlanta on Monday night.

Officials say the shooting happened at around 10 p.m. at the bus station on Forsyth Street.

At the scene, officers found a man whose head had been apparently grazed by a bullet.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atalnta Police Department.