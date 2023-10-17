Man gets into women's back seat at Lawrenceville Burger King, proceeds to rob them

article

Gwinnett County Police detectives are actively seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery that took place in the parking lot of a local Burger King.

On Oct. 6 around 8 p.m., two women exited the Burger King located at 1939 Duluth Highway in Lawrenceville, when they were targeted by the thief. The individual, who is described as a young Hispanic male, proceeded to follow the victims and confronted them as they entered their car.

Once inside the back passenger seat of the victims' vehicle, the thief brandished a handgun, demanding money from the terrified women. After receiving some cash, he ran from the scene.

The man was last seen wearing a LA Dodgers hat with a decal on the bill, a black jacket, and distinctive blue, black, and white plaid pants. He also carried a crossbody bag.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about this incident to come forward and assist with the investigation. Gwinnett County Police detectives can be reached at 770-513-5300. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers is also offering a platform to provide information. Tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit their website at www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is also the possibility of a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

