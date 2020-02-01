Man found shot to death in Gwinnett County apartment

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Gwinnett County apartment complex Friday.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the homicide happened at an apartment on Ashley Lakes Drive in Peachtree Corners just after noon.

Officers were called to the scene after a 911 call reporting a shooting. When they got to the apartments, they found a man dead inside one of the apartments in the 700 building of the complex.

Investigators have identified the man as 22-year-old Malik Werts. They have not yet identified a suspect, but investigators believe Werts was familiar with his killer.

If you have any information that could help with this case, please call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.