Man found shot to death at Brookhaven apartment complex, two in custody

article

Police in Brookhaven two people have been taken into custody after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex on Thursday afternoon.

Brookhaven police said around 4:30 p.m. several 911 calls were made describing "shots fired and a person screaming" at the Parke Towne North Apartments located in the 1400 block of North Cliff Valley Way, just north of Buford Highway.

When officials arrived at the scene, police said they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Brookhaven police respond to the Parke Towne North apartments off Cliff Valley Way on Sept. 16, 2021. (FOX 5)

Despite lifesaving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said two people have been taken into custody and no suspects are believed to be outstanding at this time.

The names of those people and their charges, if any, have not been released.

Brookhaven police respond to the Parke Towne North apartments off Cliff Valley Way on Sept. 16, 2021. (FOX 5)

The victim’s name has also not been released.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Brookhaven Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.