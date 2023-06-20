Man found shot several times in DeKalb County gas station parking lot

Image 1 of 8 ▼ DeKalb County Police investigate a shooting at a gas station on the corner of Redan and S. Hairston roads on June 20, 2023. (FOX 5)

A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot multiple times at a DeKalb County gas station on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded just after 9:30 p.m. to a Chevron station located in the 4700 block of Redan Road at S. Hairston Road.

DeKalb County Police say officers found a 55-year-old man sitting in car with several gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say the man spoke with the shooter prior to the crime.

No arrests have been made.