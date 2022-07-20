Man found shot on I-75 may be connected to shooting scene, police say

article

Investigators believe a man found shot along an Atlanta interstate highway may be connected to several cars being shot up at a gas station on Wednesday.

Around 6:40 p.m., Atlanta police found a man shot in car pulled over in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at Cleveland Avenue. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

About 45 minutes earlier, DeKalb County police officers responded to the Chevron gas station located in the 3600 block of Flat Shoals Road. The initial call was for a person shot.

A woman was injured by glass after someone shot up several cars at a gas station on Flat Shoals Road in DeKalb County on July 20, 2022. (FOX 5)

When officers arrived, police said they found a woman with scratches to her arm due to glass from a shattered window.

Investigators said several vehicles at the location were damaged by apparent gunfire.

It was not immediately clear on how the man was connected to the second scene.

The names of those injured have not been released.

The case remains under investigation.