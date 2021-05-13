Man found shot to death in southeast Atlanta, police investigate
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found shot in southeast Atlanta Thursday afternoon.
Police went 395 Chamberlain Street around 1:43 p.m. and found the male victim. According to investigators, he was "not alert, not conscious and not breathing."
Grady EMS at the scene later pronounced the victim dead.
No word on what led up to the shooting or if any possible suspects are in custody.
An investigation continues.
