Man found shot in the face in SW Atlanta, police say

A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Atlanta.

Police responded to reports of a person being shot at around 4:15 a.m. on the 3300 block of Greenbriar Parkway.

While investigators do not believe the shooting happened at that location, they found a 39-year-old man who had been shot in the face.

Officials say the man suffers from a mental illness and could not tell them what happened or where in the city the shooting took place.

The victim is expected to survive his injuries.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.