Man found shot dead in car on Troup County road, officials say

The Troup County Sheriff's Office said it opened a homicide investigation after a 52-year-old man was found dead in his car, which was riddled with bullet holes.

Authorities said Alan Dale Huguley of LaGrange was found unresponsive in a car on Briley Road just off of Stovall Road in Troup County on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said the car appeared to have multiple rounds that penetrated the vehicle and struck the passenger several times.

Officials said the investigation is active and anyone with any information on this case is asked to call our investigators at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

