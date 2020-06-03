Man found dead in South Fulton parking lot

The City of South Fulton Police Department is searching for a gunman responsible for shooting a 30-year-old man early Wednesday morning.

The victim's body was found at Hickory Park Apartments off Delano road.

According to police, someone called 911 around 2 a.m. to report a shooting and body found in the middle of the apartment complex's parking lot.

Investigators arrived and taped off the crime scene area to search for any evidence.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

At last check, police did not have a suspect in custody or a motive for the shooting.