Man found dead in Norcross hotel, police say

Gwinnett County police launched a homicide investigation Saturday night at a hotel in Norcross.

Police said officers were dispatched after 8:50 p.m. to 66650 Bay Circle, Norcross Inn and Suites, and found a Hispanic man dead in one of the rooms.

Police said multiple shots were fired into the room, striking the man.

Police have not identified the victim.

Investigators have not determined a motive, police said.

Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information. Witnesses can contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 and Crime Stoppers can be reached at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.stopcrimeATL.com .

