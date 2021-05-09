Expand / Collapse search
Man found dead in Norcross hotel, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Norcross
FOX 5 Atlanta

Police: Man found shot to death in Norcross hotel

Police are investigating after they said officers found a man dead inside a Norcross hotel on Saturday.

NORCROSS, Ga. - Gwinnett County police launched a homicide investigation Saturday night at a hotel in Norcross.

Police said officers were dispatched after 8:50 p.m. to 66650 Bay Circle, Norcross Inn and Suites, and found a Hispanic man dead in one of the rooms.

Police said multiple shots were fired into the room, striking the man. 

Police have not identified the victim. 

Investigators have not determined a motive, police said. 

Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information.  Witnesses can contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 and Crime Stoppers can be reached at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.stopcrimeATL.com.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

_____

