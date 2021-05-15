Man found dead in Atlanta double shooting, police say

article

Atlanta Police Department investigators are on the hunt for a shooter that killed a man and injured a woman at a home on Friday night.

Police responded to a home on Lang Street in Atlanta at approximately 6:38 p.m. Friday evening.

Police said they found a woman shot in the leg and a man, who was unresponsive. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene and rushed the woman to the hospital.

Police do not have information on a suspect.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene and police say the investigation is ongoing.

