Man found dead following explosion in DeKalb County identified
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities have finally released the identity of the man killed by a bizarre explosion in DeKalb County early Sunday morning.
James Lark, 30, was found dead in the normally quiet Redan Cove Apartment community on Redan Road Sunday morning a little after 1:30 a.m.
Residents had heard an explosion but had no idea what it was that woke them.
RELATED: Man killed after possible explosion in DeKalb County neighborhood
Federal, state, and local investigators have combed over the crime scene and were able to rule out terrorism as a motive.
Investigators said it took a while to get a positive identification due to the state of the body following the explosion.
Lark was not a resident at the apartment complex, according to investigators.
Advertisement
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the explosion or Lark’s death to come forward.