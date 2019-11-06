Man found dead following explosion in DeKalb County identified

Authorities have finally released the identity of the man killed by a bizarre explosion in DeKalb County early Sunday morning.

James Lark, 30, was found dead in the normally quiet Redan Cove Apartment community on Redan Road Sunday morning a little after 1:30 a.m.

Residents had heard an explosion but had no idea what it was that woke them.

Federal, state, and local investigators have combed over the crime scene and were able to rule out terrorism as a motive.

Investigators said it took a while to get a positive identification due to the state of the body following the explosion.

Lark was not a resident at the apartment complex, according to investigators.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the explosion or Lark’s death to come forward.

