Man forces way into home by holding gun to head of victim, according to Conyers police

The Conyers Police Department who allegedly forced his way into a home at Keswick Village Apartments after putting a gun to another person's head.

The police department said it happened on July 26. A woman claims a man put a gun to her son's head and followed him into their apartment. The thief then demanded money from the woman and stole her phone and another handgun.

The potential suspect is between 28 and 30 years old. He is 5-feet-4-inches tall and has a stocky build. His hair is in braids and it is chin length. He also has chin hair and possible tattoos on his arms. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants and a pair of sneakers.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the crime to submit a tip by contacting Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or visiting www.CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org. There is a $2,000 reward available for the person who provides information leading to his arrest.