Man fatally shot in South Fulton's Heritage Park neighborhood

A 41-year-old man is dead following a shooting in the 6600 block of Mancha Street, South Fulton police said.

Authorities discovered the victim around 5:30 p.m. at the home in the Heritage Park subdivision off Old National Highway. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ South Fulton police investigate a deadly shooting at a home along Mancha Street, off Old National Highway on Oct. 4, 2024. (FOX 5)

A 16-year-old male was involved in the incident, according to police, though they did not clarify whether he is a suspect.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.