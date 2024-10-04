Expand / Collapse search

Man fatally shot in South Fulton's Heritage Park neighborhood

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 4, 2024 10:49pm EDT
Deadly shooting at South Fulton home

South Fulton police investigate a deadly shooting at a home along Mancha Street, off Old National Highway.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A 41-year-old man is dead following a shooting in the 6600 block of Mancha Street, South Fulton police said. 

Authorities discovered the victim around 5:30 p.m. at the home in the Heritage Park subdivision off Old National Highway. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. 

South Fulton police investigate a deadly shooting at a home along Mancha Street, off Old National Highway on Oct. 4, 2024.  (FOX 5)

A 16-year-old male was involved in the incident, according to police, though they did not clarify whether he is a suspect. 

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. 