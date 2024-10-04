Man fatally shot in South Fulton's Heritage Park neighborhood
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A 41-year-old man is dead following a shooting in the 6600 block of Mancha Street, South Fulton police said.
Authorities discovered the victim around 5:30 p.m. at the home in the Heritage Park subdivision off Old National Highway. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.
South Fulton police investigate a deadly shooting at a home along Mancha Street, off Old National Highway on Oct. 4, 2024. (FOX 5)
A 16-year-old male was involved in the incident, according to police, though they did not clarify whether he is a suspect.
The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.