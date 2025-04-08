What are those lights in the sky? Starlink satellites explained

article

The Brief The line of lights seen across the Southeast was a formation of SpaceX's Starlink satellites, aimed at expanding global internet access. Starlink satellites are especially noticeable shortly after deployment when they are closely grouped before spreading out in orbit. Tools like Find Starlink and Night Sky can help people track future satellite flyovers in real-time.



A line of glowing lights streaking silently across the night sky left many residents across the Southeast pausing in awe — and confusion.

Multiple people contacted FOX 5 Atlanta on Tuesday evening asking about this.

What we know:

The formation of satellites is from SpaceX’s Starlink internet constellation made a visible pass overhead.

The sight — often described as a "train" of lights in a straight line — was a formation of Starlink satellites, launched by SpaceX as part of its effort to expand global internet access.

The phenomenon is especially noticeable shortly after deployment, when the satellites are still closely grouped together before spreading out in orbit.

Dig deeper:

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation developed to deliver high-speed, low-latency broadband service to remote and underserved areas.

The system relies on thousands of small satellites in low Earth orbit, which communicate with ground stations and user terminals on the ground.

What you can do:

People hoping to identify future flyovers can turn to online tools such as Find Starlink or mobile apps like Night Sky, which offer real-time satellite tracking and local viewing schedules.

More information about Starlink is available at starlink.com.

What's next:

The next launch of Starlink satellites is scheduled for April 10 at 9:43 p.m. Eastern Standard Time from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, continuing the constellation’s rapid expansion.

