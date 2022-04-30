Man fatally shot by Atlanta police refused to come out of home, GBI says

The Atlanta Police Department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation assist in investigating the deadly shooting of a 22-year-old murder suspect by an officer.

The shooting happened Friday on Hania Drive in Fairburn. Police said the fugitive unit went to a home on that street at around noon to arrest 22-year-old Chase McDermott.

McDermott refused to leave the home, the GBI said, so officers entered and found him in an upstairs bathroom.

An officer shot McDermott, the GBI said, and investigators found a handgun at the scene. Officers tried to save McDermott's life while paramedics responded, but he died.

No officers were injured, the GBI said. Neither the GBI nor Atlanta police have confirmed if McDermott fired shots.

After the shooting, Atlanta police confirmed McDermott was wanted for a homicide warrant.

McDermott’s father, Harold McDermott, said his son was not a gang member. He said his son communicated with police the day before the shooting when he posted his own bond.

He said his son had an ankle monitor.

Advertisement

"I said, ‘I could bring him out, let me go bring him out,'" Harold McDermott said. "They waved me back. And then when I turned around I heard two gunshots, and they killed my son."